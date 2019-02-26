Ryan Reaves imparts his underdog story into 7Five Brewing Co.

Global Media Group

Ryan Reaves’ wife, Alanna, couldn’t make it to Hyde Bellagio Saturday night for the brand campaign launch of her husband’s 7Five Brewing Co. — she gave birth to the couple’s second child, Kamilla, just days earlier — but the Vegas Golden Knights winger did share a story demonstrating her dedication to the cause.

“I was [on the road] last week and she called me at 9 a.m. in a full panic and I thought for sure the baby’s coming right now,” he said. “But she said, ‘Ryan, Ryan, it snowed last night. Do you need me to unplug your beer fridge? It’s going to freeze.’ So you know she’s the one when you hear stuff like that.”

Reaves’ aggressive style on the ice made him a fan favorite during the Knights’ inaugural season, but creating his own Vegas-born beers should only amplify his popularity. At the Hyde event, he was joined by business partner and longtime friend Adam Coates as well as teammates Alex Tuch, Erik Haula, Jonathan Marchessault, Paul Stastny and Marc-Andre Fleury and Golden Knights owner Bill Foley for some samples of 7Five’s first beer, Training Day Golden Ale, and the unveiling of a new promotional video.

“7Five is the story of the underdog and it’s my story but not just my story, it’s everybody’s story,” Reaves said. “It’s the story of someone who had to grind to get where they wanted to be or where they are right now.”

Reaves and Coates have been friends since high school, when they played hockey and football together, and their paths crossed again in St. Louis when Reaves played for the Blues and Coates worked at Labatt Brewing Company.

“I approached Adam last summer with an idea and wanted him to come down and help me figure out how to get a beer company going here,” Reaves said. “When you look at places that have a big craft scene like Portland and Seattle, they have 20 breweries on one block. There’s about 20 in Nevada right now, so that was the opportunity we saw and jumped on right away.”

Coates is excited for 7Five, named after Reaves’ jersey number, to play a role in the burgeoning Vegas beer scene. Training Day will be released in cans in late March and then the company will release a lager in the summer and an India Pale Ale in early fall.

“I think we’re bringing a very different story and product selection which is great for people in Vegas and across Nevada,” Coates said. “We’re excited to be rolling out these new products in the next several months.”

For Reaves, 7Five is more than just an off-the-ice business venture. It’s another way to strengthen his connection to a community that has welcomed him and the team in the most supportive way.

“Vegas has embraced me way more than I ever thought could happen,” he said. “The fans here are the best fans in the league and this is a hockey town through and through. It’s been a really fun ride so far.”