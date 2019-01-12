Bicyclist struck, killed by suspected drunk motorcyclist in Las Vegas

Metro Police

A motorcyclist believed to be impaired on an east valley roadway this morning slammed into a bicyclist, fatally injuring him, according to Metro Police.

The bicyclist, a Las Vegas man in his 50s, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

He was the fifth pedestrian to die in crashes on Metro-patrolled roads just 12 days into the year.

Police said Daniel Althoff is responsible for the latest death, police said. He was jailed on one count of DUI at the Clark County Detention Center.

The 35-year-old Las Vegas suspect also was injured in the crash, which was reported about 12:15 a.m. on Sahara Avenue and Fremont Street, police said.

Althoff and a female passenger were on a 2013 Triumph Thunderbird Storm Passenger motorcycle, heading south on Fremont, police said.

The bicyclist was riding through the crosswalk at the Sahara intersection when he was struck and subsequently thrown onto the side of a Nissan Sentra on the road.

Metro traffic Capt. Nick Farese stood on the sidewalk early this morning, lamenting the crash. “I should not be here right now,” he said.

“Nor should anyone who’s standing on a sidewalk like I am ever be hit. But tonight, because of the selfishness of a suspected impaired motorcyclist a bicyclist lost (his) life.”

It was a preventable tragedy, Farese said. “Somebody knew that motorcyclist was impaired and still let them get on a motorcycle.”