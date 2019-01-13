Wall hasn’t even been studied

In the Jan. 5 letter “A wall is the best we can do,” the author, using the well-established mantra and simple retort used by the Trump administration, stated that “walls work” to justify a proposed $5.7 billion expenditure and the closing of the federal government.

While this rhetoric was used to feed nationalistic and xenophobic fears during the 2016 presidential campaign, Americans and not Mexico are now being asked to pay for this expense — and I want the subject studied and the results publicized.

A February 2017 report by the Government Accountability Office found that the Department of Homeland Security had no way to determine whether border walls would work or if a less expensive alternative would be just effective. So far, no study has been ordered by the administration.

During the same time, the Cato Institute, Unicef and others wrote articles detailing the excessive expense, impracticality and ineffectiveness of President Donald Trump’s border wall plan.

For those who voted for Trump and honestly believed Mexico would pay for the border wall, please remember the adage “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me,” and implore your U.S. representative to vote no on the wall and yes on reopening of the government. This is the only way we can avoid further penalizing federal workers and hold Trump responsible for not properly performing his job.