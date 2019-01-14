Construction begins on Raiders’ headquarters in Henderson City officials say Raiders’ facility, set to open next spring, will transform area

They’ll be known as the Las Vegas Raiders on the field but based on the incoming NFL team’s latest local event, the Henderson Raiders in spirit.

The Raiders officially planted roots Monday afternoon in a ceremonial groundbreaking of their new headquarters and practice facility, located off St. Rose Parkway near Henderson Executive Airport and M Resort.

“While the stadium gets most of the attention — it’s where the memories are made on the field and where millions around the world watch their heroes perform — this right here is our home,” Raiders President Marc Badain said.

Construction is scheduled to conclude next spring, when the Raiders’ front office will move into the new space ahead of the players arriving for training camp in July 2020. The first preseason game at Las Vegas Stadium, which is nearing its halfway point of completion after breaking ground in September 2017, will follow less than a month later.

There’s a slight view of the stadium from the headquarters, which is located about 11 miles away. The Raiders did not reveal their anticipated total cost for the new project, but Henderson Mayor Debra March noted that the team had allocated $75 million for “the first phase.”

“It’s going to be part of our city’s story for the future, part of our history,” said Dan Shaw, Henderson councilman.

Shaw and March described the Raiders inciting “a boon” to the area. They said the economic impact would prove substantial and had already begun.

The Raiders have relocated about 25 employees to Las Vegas so far, and according to Badain, all but one of them has taken residence in Henderson. Shaw cited the Raiders’ headquarters as directly responsible for new developments in the area, including an underway expansion of Henderson Executive Airport and an imminent start to an urban center project nearby.

“We anticipate there will be 250 permanent jobs created to run team operations in Henderson and we look forward to the players hopefully choosing Henderson as a place to call home,” she said before addressing the players sitting in the front row. “We’re counting you.”

That got a laugh from quarterback Derek Carr, linebacker Tahir Whitehead and defensive tackle Justin Ellis, the three players representing the Raiders at the groundbreaking. There were also several former Raiders players on hand, as well as other team personnel and invited guests.

Raiders owner Mark Davis did not make the trip, saying in a statement that he was grieving with former Raider George Atkinson, whose son passed away last month, but planned to be at the ribbon-cutting next year.

Those in attendance were treated to a relatively posh event for a groundbreaking. Nine tractors were arranged behind a stage in an open tent with a picturesque backdrop of the Spring Mountains.

Renderings of the facility were printed on the tent’s walls.

“We don’t do anything low-key, do we,” Badain joked to start his speech.

That same philosophy was applied to the headquarters, as Badain promised it would be the best in the NFL. Amenities will include a state-of-the-art training center, three outdoor practice fields and two indoor practice fields — one full-size and one half-size.

“It’s the finest facility for our players and a source of pride for our players and our community, an anchor tenant for a growing area, one ripe for new development,” Badain said. “We’re excited about the growth and transformation of this area, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

