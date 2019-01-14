Zaon Collins the difference in Bishop Gorman’s win over Clark

There were only a few empty seats in the Bishop Gorman High gym, and rightfully so because the Southwest League game against visiting Clark was considered a potential state championship game preview.

And if Gorman sophomore point guard Zaon Collins continues to play like he did on Monday, scoring 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting in a 70-55 win, Gorman could be on its way to an eighth-straight state championship.

“Zaon Collins, oh my,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said while glancing over the scoresheet that showed Collins with seven rebounds, four assists and 6 of 6 on free throws.

What the box score didn’t show is Collins’ elite defensive ability, which coaches say is unmatched for a high school player, especially for an underclassman. Collins' effort on both ends of the court was the difference against the Chargers.

“It seems like every time they cut (the lead) to under 10, Zaon made a big play,” Rice said. “... The kid was special tonight.”

Gorman, after scoring 26 points in the first quarter, led by double digits for most of the game. The Gaels limited Clark star Jalen Hill, an Oklahoma signee, to 11 points on just five field goal attempts.

The game, as advertised, was physical, with two Gorman players fouling out. Hill went to the bench in the first quarter with two fouls, likely taking Clark out of its strategy.

“With them, they are a physical team and like to push you around,” said Gorman sophomore Will McClendon, who had 12 points and five rebounds, including a put-back layup at the third quarter buzzer to give the Gaels a 12-point lead entering the final eight minutes. “You have to hold your ground and man up.”

Clark post player Antwon Jackson had a game-high 19 points on 8 of 12 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds. Sophomore guard Frankie Collins had 14 points for Clark, pairing with Jackson to keep the Chargers within striking distance in the second half.

“(Jackson) was really good tonight. I was really impressed with the way Antwon played,” Rice said. “He is really doing a good job and got us into some foul trouble, too.”

The teams are expected to run the table in the Southwest to set up a rematch Feb. 7 in a game that will likely determine the division champion.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21