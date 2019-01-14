Police: Suspect arrested in ‘Blue Bucket Bandit’ case

Metro Police have arrested a suspect they dubbed the “Blue Bucket Bandit” because, they allege, he stood on a blue bucket to reach and steal security cameras.

Russell Fowler, 41, was located Sunday at an apartment complex near Alta and Durango drives and taken into custody without incident, police said.

On Dec. 31, detectives received a report of the theft of a surveillance camera from the front porch of a home near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, police said. The victim learned other people in the neighborhood had been the victim of similar crimes, police said.

Detectives identified Fowler as the suspect, who was seen in a number of incidents with a blue bucket he used to reach cameras and rip them from their mounts, police said. He is also a suspect in some package thefts, police said.

Fowler was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on an unrelated warrant and rebooked on a felony count of “comprehensive theft in connection with at least nine reported events,” police said.