SNWA to local residents: Let Mother Nature water yards this week

The Southern Nevada Water Authority is encouraging local residents to shut off their irrigation systems this week and let Mother Nature take care of their yards instead.

The SNWA said that with several bands of rain in the forecast this week, the region will receive enough rainfall to keep plants and landscapes healthy. By turning off irrigation systems, local residents can reduce stress on the water supply from the Colorado River and Lake Mead.

Though Feb. 28, the region is under mandatory winter restrictions that limit yard irrigation to one day per week and prohibits any watering on Sunday. Residents can visit visit changeyourclock.com to find the assigned watering day for their residence.