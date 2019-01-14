Weekend Rewind: Paul Stanley visits Criss Angel, a VGK party in Chicago and more

Criss Angel’s celeb buddies continue to pile into the new Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood to check out the explosive new version of the illusionist’s “Mindfreak” show. On Saturday night, it was Paul Stanley’s turn, and he joined the rest of the packed house for a standing ovation before hanging with Angel and signing the “Mindfreak” train at the theater’s entrance. The notorious KISS frontman is quite the artist and previously contributed a giant painting for Angel’s interactive lobby.

There’s a Tao Nightclub in Chicago. It opened in September. That proved very convenient for the Vegas Golden Knights, who topped the Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime Saturday night and didn’t have to get on a plane to celebrate Vegas-style. The boys took over a VIP section by the DJ booth at the new Windy City hot spot and were greeted by a video screen presentation celebrating the victory.

Meanwhile, back at Tao Las Vegas, Jamie Foxx stopped in for a meal of satay sea bass, crispy rice tuna, pepper steak and lots of sashimi shared with his large, gregarious group Wednesday night. Shots were downed. Fun ensued. Friday night at Tao’s sister venue Lavo at Palazzo, NFL legend Emmitt Smith and friends feasted on lobster fettuccini, filet mignon and that irresistible meatball.

Grammy-nominated rapper Tyga caught “Michael Jackson ONE” by Cirque du Soleil at Mandalay Bay Friday night and posed for a quick pic backstage with the cast. Later that night, UFC head honcho Dana White did the same at “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace, taking a seat in the Gazillionaire’s throne after enjoying the outlandish show.

That Strip show shuffle never ends: In just the last few days, we’ve received confirmation of many moves and debuts on the way. “Xavier Mortimer’s Magical Dream” will move to the 25-seat Windows Showroom at Bally’s on January 19, coming from the smaller Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood. Santiago Michel’s groundbreaking Spanish-language show “Ilusión Mental” also departs the Sin City room for the Anthony Cools Showroom at Paris Las Vegas. The Bronx Wanderers’ rock and roll extravaganza checked out of Windows and starts up again at the Mat Franco Theater at the Linq on January 28. And “Ester Goldberg’s Totally Outrageous Brunch,” a new comedy variety production serving actual brunch, is set to debut at the Sayers Club at SLS on February 23, while the most recent champion from “America’s Got Talent,” sleight-of-hand ace Shin Lim, has set up spring and summer shows at the Terry Fator Theatre at the Mirage.

Tears of joy aren’t typically shed at the Blue Man Group’s show at Luxor, but Saturday night was a special occasion. After a seven-month deployment to Qatar with the U.S. Air Force, Captain Aaron Summers, who's been stationed at Nellis AFB for three years, surprised his six children (ages 3-17) when he popped up in a segment of the Blue Man show, the first time the family has been reunited since July. His wife and father were in on the secret and joined Summers for a meet-and-greet after the performance.

The downtown crowd was captivated when Derek Stevens spoke of Las Vegas legends while unveiling his upcoming Circa Resort & Casino Thursday night, but some of those legends (or their offspring) were present to see history unfolding. Of course Mayor Carolyn Goodman was there, joined by Freddie Sarno, son of Caesars Palace and Circus Circus developer Jay Sarno; Nevada Stupak, son of Stratosphere visionary Bob Stupak; Michael and Brendan Gaughan, son and grandson of pioneer Jackie Gaughan and Vegas legends in their own right; and iconic bookmaker Jimmy Vaccaro, who had a date to dine with Stevens at the D’s Andiamo steakhouse later that night.

Speaking of the D, comedy-magician Adam London is celebrating six years of his show “Laughternoon” at the bustling Fremont Street property by offering tickets for $6 plus taxes and fees. Just hit the box office or the D’s website and use the code “6YEARS” to get the deal before January 20. Not coincidentally, the show’s actual anniversary fell on National Rubber Ducky Day, January 13.

New details have been announced regarding the unique venue coming to the Cosmopolitan this spring, the Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails. Clique Hospitality will be opening the modern speakeasy and barbershop in the former Bond bar space on the Strip-level casino floor, where master barber Jose Sosa and his team will serve up classic cuts, trims and straight-razor shaves. At night, live entertainment and an extensive cocktail program focused on vintage favorites will kick in at a Prohibition-era bar found behind the barbershop’s janitor’s door. The bar itself was crafted in Kentucky in the 1800s and appeared in the movie “The Greatest Showman,” a dramatic place to enjoy barrel-aged whiskey drinks and craft beers. “The Barbershop is unlike anything the Las Vegas market has seen before,” said Clique Hospitality founder Andy Masi.