After nearly 18 months, Spaghetti Bowl ramp reopening

After almost 18 months, traffic will once again flow on the U.S. 95 southbound interchange to northbound Interstate 15 at the Spaghetti Bowl, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The repaved, widened and “slightly reconfigured” ramp is slated to open about 6 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

Additionally, the Martin Luther King Boulevard on-ramps to I-15 and the on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will reopen, officials said.

Among other improvements, the construction eliminated a “loop ramp that caused confusion and slowed traffic,” according to a news release.

The improvements are part of Project Neon, a roughly $1 billion, 4-mile widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016 and is expected to be completed this summer. The project is about 92 percent complete.