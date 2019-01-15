Final defendant sentenced in Bundy ranch standoff

Shannon Bushman

A former bodyguard for Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy has become the fijnal person sentenced following the collapse of a federal prosecution stemming from an armed standoff with U.S land management agents nearly five years ago.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro sentenced Brian Cavalier to the 20 months he already served in custody for the April 2014 confrontation.

The 47-year-old Cavalier previously pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges.

He told the judge on Tuesday he wants to put the case behind him.

The Bundy case collapsed a year ago due to prosecutorial misconduct, with charges dismissed and defendants set free.

Cavalier also pleaded guilty in Oregon and was sentenced to time already served for his role in a 41-day armed occupation of a wildlife refuge in 2016.