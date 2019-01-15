Overcast skies, rain to linger around Las Vegas for most of the day

Overcast, rainy weather was expected to hang around Las Vegas most of today, with heavier rainfall possible this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The most rainfall has been east and south of Las Vegas, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

The rains were expected to end Wednesday before another system rolls through the valley on Thursday, he said. It should by dry on Friday and through the weekend.

Inbound flights to McCarran International Airport were being delayed by about a half hour to hour due to low clouds, according to the FlightAware tracking website.

The Clark County Regional Flood Control District, meanwhile, warned people to stay away from flood channels, with several feet of water in some washes.

The weather caused delays on the valley's highways this morning. On Monday night, a semitractor-trailer crashed on the eastbound 215 Beltway near Decatur Boulevard, closing two lanes for about an hour.