Police: Teen killed in ‘drug deal that turned violent’

A teen accused of killing a 16-year-old boy Wednesday met him and another person to buy marijuana before the fatal shooting, North Las Vegas Police said.

Allen Griffin, 17, was arrested hours after the shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the area of Coleman Street and San Miguel Avenue, about a block from Cheyenne High School, police said. He was booked Thursday on a count of murder, police said.

According to police,Griffin and an unidentified person met Aneas David King, 16, and a friend to buy marijuana. Police didn’t disclose details about what led to the shooting but described the situation as “a drug deal that turned violent.”

After the shooting, Griffin and the unidentified male with him fled the scene, police said. King died at University Medical Center.