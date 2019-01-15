Reno councilman to lead Nevada state energy office

RENO — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has appointed Reno Councilman David Bobzien to lead the Nevada state energy office.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Bobzien's appointment means the Reno City Council will have to figure out how to fill his vacancy. State law gives the council two options: appoint a replacement or hold a special election.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve says it is too soon to comment on which direction the council will go.

State law allows for the city to conduct an election with only mail-in ballots.

Bobzien was appointed to the seat that represents the entire city in 2014, replacing former Councilwoman Schieve when she was elected mayor.

During his time on council, Bobzien pushed several clean energy and efficiency programs.

Bobzien did not want to comment on a potential replacement for his seat.