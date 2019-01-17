Consider what’s best for the US

As a conservative, freedom-loving American, I find very little in your publication that I can agree with.

You support elected officials who would socialize and bankrupt the most successful national economic formula ever created, reward illegal immigration, increase the national debt to unsustainable levels, pass unwarranted legislation that cannot be justified but for the purpose of re-election, and generally disrespect the office to which they were elected.

This is a shortsighted, election-to-election-cycle mentality, and Americans are being sold a bill of goods.