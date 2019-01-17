Henderson Police issue over 400 citations in traffic crackdown

During a two-week operation ending Jan. 1, Henderson Police captured three fugitives, arrested three impaired drivers and issued hundreds of traffic citations, authorities said today.

The Joining Forces traffic-safety operation, which started Dec. 18, included 418 traffic stops, police said.

A total of 474 citations were issued, including 127 for speeding, two for reckless driving, 18 for distracted driving, 85 for red-light violations, 35 for registration violations and 25 for failing to have proof of insurance, police said.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety obtained about $185,000 in federal funding for Henderson Police to conduct such operations this year, police said.