Principles should not bend

It’s not about a budget fight or wall money — it’s principle. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is unconstitutional. The courts have stayed President Donald Trump’s rescission order, but the Supreme Court will rule on the merits, and Trump has a strong legal case.

The president has something the Democrats claim to want — they’d look petty if they failed to deal and then had to explain to Dreamers why they denied $5 billion in wall funding rather than legalize 700,000 or so young adults.

When it’s principle, always stand firm