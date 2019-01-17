The border crisis is ongoing

In 2014, President Barack Obama claimed there was a border crisis and said Republicans were the impediment in addressing the problems.

Now the tables are turned, and Democrats are the obstruction. What’s changed other than the person in the Oval Office?

Compromise is supposed to be the currency of politics, yet apparently liberals believe capitulation to their point of view is compromise.

Like it or not, border agents believe walls, barriers and obstructions are part of the solution. Technology won’t work without it.

I guarantee that if Republicans cave now, negotiations won’t result in any solution and we’ll be assured of a complete government shutdown in October.