Citizens being used as pawns

The was no sense of urgency to build a wall during the two years that President Donald Trump had almost complete control over all branches of government.

Suddenly, once Democrats took over the House of Representatives, border security became a national emergency? Clearly the president did not think it was enough of an emergency to shut down the government during the first two years of his term.

Maybe the real emergency is that a crony wants a no-bid $5.7 billion contract to build a border wall. If a compromise results in any wall funding, that funding should be completely transparent. Misappropriation of funds necessary for our national defense should be considered treason.

Perhaps they could raise the capital gains tax to 50 percent anytime Congress and the president reach an impasse. Or sequester the president and Congress together until they can agree to a compromise.

Stop using hard-working Americans as leverage. We all can demand our leaders pass legislation to remove shutting down the government as a partisan weapon.