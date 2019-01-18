Don’t neglect nation’s veterans

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Recently, I visited friends at the Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City.
The home is something every citizen can be proud of under the wing of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. It is so clean you could eat off of the floors, and the staff is upbeat and takes great pride in its work.
Let's all pray that this government shutdown does not harm the men and women who have protected our nation, regardless of heel spurs.