Live Blog: Golden Knights grab lead after furious first period

The first period started off with all the electricity everyone could have hoped. Each team scored within the first 6:09 of the game, Vegas scored twice in 43 seconds and the Golden Knights led the Penguins 3-1 after a period.

With the scored tied 1-1, Paul Stastny looked for a shot from the slot, but whiffed on the shot and it bounced to the left of Pittsburgh's net, right to Max Pacioretty. Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith was lined up to block Stastny's shot, and Pacioretty fired it home on an open net.

Forty-three seconds later, Oscar Lindberg cashed in on a 2-on-1 with a feed from Ryan Carpenter to make it 3-1.

Phil Kessel got the Penguins on the board at the 3:51 mark, picking up where he left off after his hat trick in the earlier meeting this year. Olli Maatta fed him a perfect pass across the slot, and Kessel was there at the left post to bury it.

Shea Theodore evened the game at 6:09 on the power play. He collected a Nate Schmidt D-to-D pass and one-timed a rocket to make it 1-1. It helped improve a power-play unit that had gone 1 for its previous 31.

The Golden Knights led in shots on goal, 15-12.

Pre-game

When Marc-Andre Fleury looks across the ice and the top-line forward coming at him tonight, he'll see an old friend.

Fleury didn't play when the Golden Knights visited the Pittsburgh Penguins in October, but he'll be in net tonight as Sidney Crosby and his squad comes to town for a 7 p.m. duel at T-Mobile Arena.

"We've practiced together every day almost over the years, but it's a good challenge though because he's the best player in the league," Fleury said. "It's weird. You get thinking more than I'd like to."

The two-time Hart Trophy-winning Crosby leads the Penguins and is fourth in Eastern Conference with 56 points this year, putting him on pace for his sixth-straight year topping the 80-point mark. He has three points in three games against Vegas, including an assist in the Oct. 11 meeting.

The Golden Knights know what Crosby and Evgeni Malkin bring to the ice. Defenseman Shea Theodore said they know they're playing future Hall of Famers, but at some point it becomes just another opponent.

"I definitely think it wears off a little bit. The first one or two times you play him, you're definitely a little starstruck, but you always just have to be ready," Theodore said. "The more times you play those guys, the more aware you of their skill set and I think you do a lot less watching and more being aware of where they are on the ice and the plays they can make."

The Golden Knights catch the Penguins on the tail end of a back-to-back, as Pittsburgh beat the Coyotes in overtime in Arizona last night. Vegas has not played since Tuesday, giving it the edge in the rest department.

It may not matter. The Penguins are 3-2-0 on the second night of a back-to-back.

"It doesn't make a bit of difference," coach Gerard Gallant said. "They don't have a morning skate, they have a little meeting at the hotel usually and get ready for the game all day."

Emerson's Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Penguins 2

Season record for predictions: Keefer 5-4, Emerson 10-6

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-140, Penguins plus-130; over/under: 6.5 (minus-108, minus-102)

Golden Knights (28-17-4) (15-4-3 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Alex Tuch (37)

Goals leader: William Karlsson, Alex Tuch (15)

Assists leader: Alex Tuch (22)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (2.48 gaa, .911 save percentage)

Penguins (26-15-6) (13-7-4 road)

Coach: Mike Sullivan (fourth season)

Points leader: Sidney Crosby (56)

Goals leader: Jake Guentzel (24)

Assists leader: Evgeni Malkin (37)

Expected goalie: Casey DeSmith (2.53 gaa, .921 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Brandon Pirri, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Alex Tuch, Oscar Lindberg, Cody Eakin, Ryan Carpenter, Tomas Nosek, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Nick Holden, Colin Miller

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Maxime Lagace