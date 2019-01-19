Responsible media is valued

I am writing about the great article Brian Greenspun wrote in the Jan. 13 of the Las Vegas Sun — “Mr. Adelson, take responsibility for your newspaper.”

Sheldon Adelson (the owner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal) is a big Republican Party donor and a strong supporter of President Donald Trump. But most of the readers of the R-J are not.

We are tired and angry about seeing Trump, his Cabinet, family pictures and articles on the front page and throughout the paper every day. Most are rubbish.

In reality, Trump has caused much turmoil in this country, and Adelson has added to the pain and anger.

We would have stopped receiving the paper long ago if not for the Las Vegas Sun section. I know a lot of our friends — both Democrat and Republican — have stopped the paper either because of cost or prejudice.

Thanks again, Brian, for an article well written.