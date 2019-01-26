Previewing UNLV basketball at San Diego State with reader questions

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Coming off a pair of blowout home victories, can the Rebels keep things rolling on Saturday when they travel to San Diego State (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)? Let's preview the game with some reader questions:

@jondavid17

Do you think if the Rebels were healthy, Marvin would still commit to small ball? Do you think he may change philosophies and try and get shooters?

@MikeGrimala

If Shakur Juiston, Cheickna Dembele and Mbacke Diong were active and available, I think it’s unlikely the Rebels would have taken the head-first dive into small ball that we’ve seen over the last month. But that’s OK! Lots of great things happen due to circumstance. The important thing is that the coaching staff seems to be embracing it now. It’s too early to see if this triggers a wider philosophical change that extends to recruiting different types of players, but Marvin Menzies often talks about the need to add shooting to the program. If the Rebels add another recruit to the 2019 class, I’d expect it to be someone capable of fitting into smaller, spread lineups.

@PackHoops

Mailbag question. Why does the Sun not follow AP Style as it calls Nevada athletics UNR?

@MikeGrimala

I love my job. I don’t want to lose it. So when my bosses tell me to refer to it as UNR, that’s what I do. I don’t have a strong opinion on it one way or the other, so it’s not an issue I would spend any time debating with the higher-ups. Now, getting a second toaster oven in the break room? That’s a hill I’m willing to die on.

@highflyingrebel

What is your over/under for attendance to the “UNR” game?

@MikeGrimala

Are we talking announced attendance, or actual human beings inside the Thomas & Mack Center for the game? The announced attendance will probably exceed 12,000; as for the actual number, I’d guess that’s closer to 8,000 or so.

@jerrysp702

Talk about the chances of UNLV going 0-6 in their next six games and what it would mean for Menzies if they do.

@MikeGrimala

It could happen, but do I think it will? No. Before the season began, this upcoming stretch of games (at San Diego State, vs. UNR, at Utah State, at Boise State, vs. Fresno State) was seen as a murderer’s row based on preseason expectations. This reader also includes a Feb. 12 home game against Air Force in his hypothetical 0-6 scenario, but the Rebels are going to win at least one of those contests. San Diego State has alternated between OK wins and horrendous losses; Utah State has tailed off after a hot start; even UNR is beatable if the Wolf Pack isn’t making shots.

@m1foley

Who would win in a battle royal fight involving the entire roster?

@MikeGrimala

There are a lot of Rebels who could stake a claim as the favorite in a no-holds-barred fight to the finish. Let’s break down some of the contenders:

Jay Green — Native of Australia, with rugged outback survival skills.

Noah Robotham — Smart enough to build alliances and outlast everyone through diabolical plotting.

Djordjije Sljivancanin — Born in the Ukraine and has the look of a John Wick bad guy. Put him in a leather jacket and he’d make it to the semi-finals, at least.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua — Built like a linebacker, and his foul rate (6.1 personals per 40 minutes) would suggest he doesn’t mind getting physical.

Trey Woodbury — If he’d been born a generation earlier he could have been a classic '80s high-school movie villain. And those heels always stick around until the end.

But if forced to pick, I’d go with Joel Ntambwe. Good combination of size and athleticism, and the guy wins every loose ball. That aggressive attitude means everything on the battlefield.

@jlmart7

Is Ntambwe the favorite for MWC freshman of the year?

@MikeGrimala

I just picked him to emerge as the lone survivor of a 17-man rumble, so yeah, I’d give him my vote for Freshman of the Year at this point.

@KonaSimon

Don’t you think Menzies should get a little bit more time than you would normally give a coach considering where the program was when he took over and where UNLV is in 2019? This isn’t Tark of the late '80s ... people should adjust their expectations accordingly, true or false?

@MikeGrimala

Of course. The program was on life support when Menzies took over, and we all know that story. I think that most people take that into account when assessing Menzies’ tenure and generally throw out that first year. As for the Tark expectations, that’s also obvious. The landscape of college basketball has changed so much since Tark; competing on a national level while operating outside the power conferences is almost impossible. It can be done — Gonzaga, Wichita State (for a few years), etc. — but expecting Menzies to get UNLV to that level in a span of three or four years is setting yourself up for disappointment.

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.