Give the president his due

I wonder if your editorial board or your collection of guest columnists have noticed what has happened since Donald Trump became our president.

The stock market is up about 25 percent, unemployment has dropped, reaching historic lows among minorities and women, more NATO partners are paying for their own defense, and we are bringing our troops home from these wars that no one can explain.

Yet every day I read the Sun section of my paper and do not see one positive word about this presidency. Perhaps Trump Derangement Syndrome is the answer.