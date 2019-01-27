Las Vegas police investigating officer-involved shooting in south valley

Metro Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting this afternoon in a south valley neighborhood.

No officers were injured. Further details were not immediately available.

The shooting was reported in the 3300 block of Badura Avenue, near Dean Mountain Drive and the 215 Beltway, police said.

This was the second shooting involving Metro in less than a week, and the second of 2019.

On Thursday night, police shot and killed a man who they say opened fire on them with a rifle in a neighborhood near Bermuda Road and Windmill Lane.