Trump hasn’t a care in the world

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

President Donald Trump should borrow his wife’s coat that says “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?”

He separated children from their mothers.

“I don’t care.”

He shuts down our government for a wall.

“I don’t care.”

About 800,000 government workers and their families get no paychecks.

“I don’t care.”

He throws temper tantrums like a small child

“I don’t care.”

He has insulted our friends and NATO.

“I don’t care.”

He uses vile terms in reference to women.

“I don’t care.”

And it goes on day after day.

Have you no shame, Mr. President?