Appointments announced for sexual harassment task force

CARSON CITY — Nevada's attorney general has announced members of a task force aimed at combatting sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

The task force includes a victims' rights advocate, a Nevada police chief and a representative from a culinary workers union. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who was appointed chair of the task force, made the announcement Wednesday.

His office says all state agencies will submit a report on their discrimination and sexual harassment policies and procedures before March 1.

Gov. Steve Sisolak created the task force earlier this month less than two hours after being sworn in. He says there is no place for sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace and looks forward to receiving recommendations from the task force.