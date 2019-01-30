Do something at the border

I am a registered Democrat and a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. But I am aware that you cannot have a civilized society with unlimited numbers of non-English-speaking poor folks pouring across your borders every night.

This has been going on for at least 70 years, and the fact that the United States is still afloat is a miracle.

We as a nation have been kicking this situation down the road too long. I do not know if a wall is the answer, but it is long past time that we do something. Letâ€™s not ignore this situation any longer.