Las Vegas policeman’s shots aimed to protect elderly woman from attack

A Metro Police sergeant who shot at and missed a burglary suspect Sunday thought the man was about to hit an elderly homeowner with a hatchet, Clark County Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly said today.

The suspect, Antonio DeLeon, 34, knocked the victim to the ground when she confronted him about breaking into her house near Valley View Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, Kelly said.

Sgt. Jeffery Blum, 39, spotted DeLeon in a backyard, standing over the woman and holding an object over his head, Kelly said.

Standing about 65 feet away, Blum fired three rounds at DeLeon, who jumped over a wall and was later arrested with the help of a police dog, Kelly said.

The object DeLeon was holding turned out to be a cane he had used to try to break into a neighbor’s house, Kelly said.

The episode started about noon, when officers were summoned to a house in the 3300 block of Badura Avenue, where a man had broken a window before the homeowner chased him away, Kelly said.

The suspect then entered a neighboring house, where the woman, who is in her 70s, confronted him, Kelly said. He fled, leaving behind the cane, which the woman picked up as she followed him outside, Kelly said.

The man grabbed the cane back and was holding it over the woman when Blum spotted him, Kelly said. In audio from his body-worn camera, Blum is heard telling dispatchers the man had a hatchet and “just attacked her” before gunshots ring out.

The woman and the suspect were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

DeLeon, who had no criminal record, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, attempted burglary, battery and destruction of property, police said.

He was ordered released with electronic monitoring, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Blum, who was hired by Metro in 2005, was placed on routine paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.