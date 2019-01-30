Nevada teen hospitalized after high school fight over social media

SALT LAKE CITY — Nevada police are investigating a high school fight that sent a 16-year-old boy to a Salt Lake City hospital with significant injuries.

Elko Police Department Lt. Michael Palhegyi said Wednesday that Neo Hobbs was injured in a fight with another student on Jan. 17 at Elko High School. Hobbs was in a coma at one point at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, but Palhegyi said he didn't know the boy's current condition.

Hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Toomer-Cook said she couldn't provide any information about Hobbs.

Palhegyi says no arrests have been made as investigators try to determine who instigated a fight that came after the students had been arguing on social media. He says the other student is suspended indefinitely.

Elko is 230 miles west of Salt Lake City.