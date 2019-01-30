Ranking the 10 most important players on the Golden Knights’ roster Vegas Golden Podcast debates who’s most important over the rest of the season

John Locher/AP

Vegas Golden Podcast Top 10 most important Golden Knights going forward Justin Emerson and Case Keefer cap the All-Star break by presenting their individual lists of the the top 10 Golden Knights that will determine the fate of the season. Well, at least one of them actually got to a top 10. Listen to find out who inadvertently capped their list at nine players, and take in arguments on the second-half outlook for Alex Tuch and which player deserves to be at the top of the list.

There’s a lot of overlap in terms of which players they choose, but none in terms of their positioning. Not even at the top, where they make divergent choices for the No. 1 most valuable player on the roster.

There’s a spirited debate on the second-half expectations for current points leader Alex Tuch, which results in a lunch wager, and a friendlier showdown regarding the 22-year-old’s two linemates. Vegas’ four-game road trip out of their eight-game break is also previewed.

