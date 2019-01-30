Rich politicians are out of touch

It is time that Congress and the president realize how much they are affecting people who have more of an interest in the lives of their families than hoping a wall will help prevent immigrants from entering our country at the southern border.

President Donald Trump is wrong when he says people would rather suffer in their own lives and support the wall. They would rather have a job that gives them the money to pay for daycare, tuition, food and medicine.

Trump needs to wake up and see that not everything is about him and satisfying his own needs. Maybe he should try living on a middle-class salary for a while.