Trump is no deal maker

President Donald Trump’s egotism has inflicted harsh pain on furloughed federal employees, contractors and businesses affected by the loss of cash flow.

His performance is “low energy,” as in his insult of Jeb Bush. He rarely gets to the Oval Office before 11 a.m., he watches a lot of TV and he has failed to appoint 37 percent of key administrative posts. His executive time is spent watching Fox News and tweeting. He has played golf at least 70 times in two years.

The government shutdown put our country at risk for coastal defense, nuclear safety, food and water safety, general health, air traffic control, TSA screenings and more.

But what could we expect from someone with no government experience or bent for public service? After a career of obsessive self-aggrandizement, Trump has shown no interest in expanding his base.

He has no idea how to negotiate a win-win solution. His zero-sum stance is incompatible with our system of governance. He must move legislation via the speaker of the House, and there he has met his wall.

His puerile ignorance about the presidency has brought us huge deficits for a tax cut and a serious blow to the economy through mismanagement of budget negotiations.