Trump’s radical immigration stance is a barrier to meaningful solutions

In listening to President Donald Trump demand money for his border wall, you’d think 2016 and 2017 never happened.

Not only did Trump not get his funding despite enjoying Republican majorities in Congress during those years, he didn’t resolve other immigration issues that he’s now blaming on Democrats.

But despite Trump’s false and revisionist history, Republican inaction is the source of the issues that Trump is railing about today. And the reason for that inaction isn’t laziness.

Rather, the GOP didn’t move on Trump’s extremist policies because lawmakers couldn’t justify Trump’s insane, racist paranoia.

Republicans know that overall border security has been improving, so building a wall was unnecessary and adopting Trump’s draconian approach to immigration was not in the nation’s best interests.

Oh, some GOP members went along with Trump step by racist step, no question.

But the majority either paid lip service to the president’s immigration rhetoric, quietly rebuffed him or actively opposed him. So Trump spent his first two years in office putting children in cages and making life miserable for people escaping poverty and violence because he knew he couldn’t push his maniacal, half-baked policies through any Congress, regardless of who controlled it.

So now, he’s scapegoating the Democrats instead.

As usual, he’s also lying about the situation.

In his unhinged remarks last week about the government shutdown and border security, for instance, Trump made a completely unsubstantiated claim that only 2 percent of individuals who are detained at the border and then released pending an immigration hearing actually appear in court.

“Two percent come back,” he said. “Those 2 percent are not going to make America great again, that I can tell you.”

Well, Mr. Trump, neither is a president who makes up outrageous falsehoods like this. In reality, the White House has estimated the number at about 50 percent. It’s also important to note that the Department of Homeland Security reported last year that a study of detainees from 2014 showed that 65 percent were returned to their home countries within days.

So the notion that 98 percent of border detainees are running around in the U.S. with no intention of going to a hearing is preposterous. It might be nice red meat for Trump’s nastier supporters, but it’s dead wrong.

Meanwhile, Trump’s immigration rhetoric is increasingly being recognized for what it is — fear-mongering that is divorced from reality. Come on, the people who are coming over the border are in “the best vehicles you can buy” — cars and trucks that are “strong, bigger and faster” than those of Border Patrol and police officers, as Trump said?

Please. A Washington Post examination of vehicles seized at the border showed that most were run-of-the-mill sedans and crossovers. Unless we missed the news that law enforcement officers had been relegated to golf carts or motor scooters, we’re not buying Trump’s assessment of the situation.

The good news for the nation is that after an election when voters pushed back against Trump’s extremism, the congressional appetite for it is even weaker.

That much was proven during the government shutdown, when Trump eventually had to cave in on his border wall demands amid declining poll numbers and staunch resistance in Congress.

This is a good trend.

Trump’s fear-mongering aside about border security, GOP leaders are correct in realizing it has improved and that a wall isn’t the key to making it even better.

Now, with Trump setting the stage for another shutdown by continuing to point fingers at the Democrats, it’s crucial to remember that he actually has no one to blame but himself. As was proven in 2016 and 2017, he was so extreme on immigration that he even turned his own party’s stomach.