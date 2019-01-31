Kristina Swallow appointed director of Nevada Department of Transportation

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 | 11:21 a.m.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced today that the board of the Nevada Department of Transportation approved his recommendation of Kristina Swallow as department director.
“Kristina’s distinguished career as a civil engineer and public servant make her the ideal choice to guide Nevada’s transportation infrastructure into the future,” Sisolak said in a statement.
She succeeds former Director Rudy Malfabon.
Swallow has nearly 25 years of experience working in civil engineering and government. Most recently, she worked for the city of Las Vegas as a program manager in the Department of Public Works, City Engineer Division.
She has also worked as a lobbyist in the Nevada Legislature and a legislative aide in the U.S. Senate.
Swallow has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona, a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from UNLV and has completed additional studies in the UNLV College of Urban Affairs.