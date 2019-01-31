Kristina Swallow appointed director of Nevada Department of Transportation

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced today that the board of the Nevada Department of Transportation approved his recommendation of Kristina Swallow as department director.

“Kristina’s distinguished career as a civil engineer and public servant make her the ideal choice to guide Nevada’s transportation infrastructure into the future,” Sisolak said in a statement.

She succeeds former Director Rudy Malfabon.

Swallow has nearly 25 years of experience working in civil engineering and government. Most recently, she worked for the city of Las Vegas as a program manager in the Department of Public Works, City Engineer Division.

She has also worked as a lobbyist in the Nevada Legislature and a legislative aide in the U.S. Senate.

Swallow has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona, a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from UNLV and has completed additional studies in the UNLV College of Urban Affairs.