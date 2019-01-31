Man sought on felony counts wounded in police shooting

A man wanted on violent felony counts was critically wounded when officers opened fire as he rammed Metro Police vehicles this morning, Officer Larry Hadfield said.

The man, who was shot about 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Poplar Leaf Street, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Hadfield said.

Detectives looking for the man tracked him to a house near Alta Drive and the 215 Beltway, Hadfield said.

They surrounded the house and ordered the man to come out, Hadfield said. “Shortly thereafter, the garage door opens, and the suspect is in a vehicle and rams into our vehicles multiple times,” he said.

That’s when police opened fire, Hadfield said.

Police this afternoon did not identify the suspect or expand on why he was wanted.

It was the third officer-involved shooting this year.

A detailed briefing is expected early next week. The officers who fired their guns will be identified within 48 hours.