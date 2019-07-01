Police: Security guard arrested in fatal shooting

A security guard has been arrested in the shooting death of a man Saturday outside a business in the north valley, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 8 a.m. to the 6400 block of North Decatur Boulevard after an employee arriving for work reported finding a man who appeared to have been shot, police said. They found the victim dead with multiple apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed the victim in an apparent argument with another man in front of the business about 12:45 a.m., police said. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times before leaving in a white SUV, police said.

The suspect was identified as Brian Love, 26, a security guard employed to patrol the complex, police said.

He was taken into custody about 5 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Sahara Avenue and taken to the county jail, where he faces a count of murder, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name.