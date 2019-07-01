UNLV Alumni Association switches to donor model

UNLV Photo Services

The UNLV Alumni Association today launched Rebels Forever, a new membership model where all of UNLV’s 120,000 graduates automatically become members of the association at no cost.

Formerly UNLVIP, the new program transitions the association from a dues-paying model to a philanthropic model, the university announced.

Alumni who wish to donate to UNLV will now be recognized as Scarlet Loyal donors with a cumulative gift of $100 or more, which will help the university provide funding for essential programs and services, officials said. Alumni may elect to choose where they designate their support.

“We wanted to provide a more inclusive model for our fellow alumni where they may receive services of value from the university without paying a membership fee,” said Chad Warren, executive director of the UNLV Alumni Association.

“To earn a degree from UNLV is a mark of distinction,” Warren said. “Once you earn your degree, you’re a Rebel for life. We value those who choose UNLV for their higher education, and this is our way of ensuring alumni feel welcome and stay engaged beyond graduation.”

Rebels Forever members receive the UNLV Magazine and Rebel alumni mail, access to career services and UNLV libraries, exclusive services and products, and discounts at local and national businesses. Those who become Scarlet Loyal donors may receive priority access to special alumni and athletic events.

UNLV has grown its alumni base, which spans all 50 states and 84 countries, to 120,000 since its first graduating class in 1964.

“Our alumni are among our university’s greatest ambassadors, and we’re committed to strengthening our engagement with them through this new alumni association model,” UNLV President Marta Meana said.

Visit unlv.edu/rebelsforever to learn more about the program and benefits and to connect with UNLV and the association.