Washoe County school superintendent fired over allegation of misconduct

RENO — The Washoe County School Board has fired the superintendent of the largest school district in northern Nevada over an allegation of misconduct.

At a special meeting in Reno on Monday, the board voted 6-1 to terminate Traci Davis for cause after an internal investigation found substantial evidence she played a role in the leaking of documents related to a lawsuit involving special education department leaders.

Davis, who became the first African American named district superintendent in 2015, denied any wrongdoing and said she was the victim of a "witch hunt."

Board President Katy Simon Holland said that while it "grieves" her, she concluded the evidence was compelling that Davis acted dishonestly and either provided or allowed or failed to prevent distribution of confidential information in violation of district policy.

Both sides say they expect the dispute to end up in court.