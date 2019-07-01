Wounded NRA will not give up the fight

It’s always fun to see the guy in the black hat take his lumps, which has been the case with the National Rifle Association’s recent shakeup.

But even though the NRA has stumbled, don’t expect it to go away. If anything, the organization could grow even more focused and militant in its stance against any and all attempts to improve gun safety.

Last week’s developments in the NRA, which included dumping its No. 2 leader and pulling the plug on its toxic NRATV broadcasting arm, certainly revealed internal strife and weakness within the organization. But the NRA appears to simply be digging in on its gun extremism.

The change was led by members who’d grown increasingly uncomfortable in recent years as the NRA expanded its efforts beyond Second Amendment issues and started bullying politicians on abortion, immigration and other conservative hot-button causes. Now, the NRA appears to be taking a more stripped-down approach, zeroing in on gun issues and pulling away from the other issues.

As the dust settles, what’s becoming clear is that Americans can’t let down their guard against this organization. To protect our safety, it will be critical for voters to elect governmental leaders in Washington, state capitals and at the local level who take a reasonable, responsible approach to firearms law.

Nevadans have taken a strong stand on gun safety in recent years by sending such candidates to Carson City, and the results have been healthy. We now have universal background checks on firearm purchases, along with a ban on bump stocks and a new “red flag” law that allows authorities to seize guns from individuals who are deemed a threat to themselves and others.

In an ideal world, the NRA would emerge from its shakeup more in line with the views of responsible gun owners and the majority of Americans who see the need to get a handle on gun violence.

There are tens of millions of completely reasonable gun owners in our nation. This is something we’re well aware of in Nevada, where many gun owners publicly supported measures like universal background checks.

These are individuals who represent the values of an older version of the NRA in which it wasn’t at odds with society, but rather worked to promote hunting, firearm skills and safety while fully embracing reasonable gun control measures. Yes, that NRA did exist, back in the 20th century. It didn’t start to radicalize until the 1970s, then slowly shifted into its full-fledged radicalism of today.

But now, that transformation is complete. The NRA has become a lobbying arm of gun manufacturers while engaging in rampant political corruption, like cozying up to Russians intent on destroying our democracy. Internally, the organization has rotted amid extravagant spending and other improprieties among leadership.

This is an organization that resisted any gun violence measures after Newtown, after Pulse nightclub, after Oct. 1, after all of the mass shootings in between and since, and after a steadily rising daily death toll from shootings. There’s no reason to believe it will soften now.

That being the case, the need for elected leaders who’ll fight the NRA is as great as ever.