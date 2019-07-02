Las Vegas Sun

Letter to the editor:

Democrats have walked out too

In response to your June 25 editorial “Oregon walkout is latest GOP scheme to subvert the will of voters”:

On May 19, 2003, the Texas Eleven — all Democrats — walked out of the statehouse and hid in Oklahoma to prevent a vote using quorum rules. This technique to prevent a bill passage is not exclusive to Republicans.

Also, the Oregon Republicans want the “cap and trade” bill to be put on the ballot for a direct vote by residents. The Democrats oppose this direct vote. So who’s subverting the will of the people?