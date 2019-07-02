Las Vegas Sun

July 2, 2019

House committee files lawsuit over Trump tax returns

Alex Brandon / AP

President Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Washington. Trump is en route to Japan for the G-20 summit.

WASHINGTON — A House committee has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking President Donald Trump's tax returns.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the Ways and Means Committee against the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service.

The committee says it doesn't have to explain its reasons for seeking Trump's tax return information. It says the administration has defied a subpoena for the documents "in order to shield President Trump's tax return information from Congressional scrutiny."

The committee says it's investigating tax law compliance by the president, among other things.