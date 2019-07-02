Las Vegas, area communities primed for Independence Day celebrations

Sun File

As illegal fireworks crackling in valley neighborhoods indicate, Independence Day is approaching.

With Las Vegas ranked as a top-five destination to celebrate the Fourth of July, locals have various options on how to safely watch a fireworks show without igniting dangerous pyrotechnics, risking a hefty fine or worse.

WalletHub, a finance-related website that ranked Las Vegas No. 5 among best U.S. destinations to celebrate America’s 243rd birthday, projects people across the country will spend more than $1 billion in fireworks related to this year's Independence Day celebrations.

For valley residents, the cost could be as free as looking up into the sky. That’s because several resorts will be offering free fireworks shows.

Red Rock in Summerlin, and Green Valley Ranch and the M resorts in Henderson have fireworks shows set to launch at 9 p.m. Thursday, the Fourth of July. About 15 minutes later, Caesars Palace and the newly rebranded Strat will fire off theirs.

South of Las Vegas, "just after dark" in Laughlin, the Rockets Over the River fireworks display will be visible from Laughlin’s River Walk and the town’s hotel strip, according to lasvegasevents.com.

Northeast of Las Vegas in Mesquite, at the Eureka Casino Resort, a free fireworks show will follow a concert featuring a live orchestra and singer Travis Cloer of "Jersey Boys" fame. The “Rockets Over the Red Mesa” kicks off at 6 p.m. with the concert scheduled for 8 p.m. and the fireworks an hour later, according to visitmesquite.com.

There are also options for those who would much rather enjoy Independence Day before fireworks light the evening sky.

About 70 floats, marching bands, characters and other entries will march in the west valley during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. The route will be marked by lined-up American flags on Hillpointe Road and Hills Center, and then south on Hill Center Drive, passing through Trailwood Drive near the entrance of Trails Village Shopping Center, according to organizers. The parade begins at 9 a.m., but those interested are advised to arrive early to find a spot on the parade route. More information is available at 702-341-5500.

Multiple Independence Day events have also been scheduled in Boulder City. The seventh-annual Damboree Celebration will include a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Bicentennial Park (1100 Colorado St.), followed at 9 a.m. with a parade that begins at Colorado Street and Nevada Highway, working its way to Broadbent Memorial Park via Avenue B, according to bcnv.org.

Damboree Celebration events will continue throughout the holiday at Broadbent Memorial Park and Veteran's Memorial Park, where a fireworks show is set to begin at 9 p.m.

Those with an itch to light fireworks that are illegal in Clark County can travel to Laughlin, where $5 gets them a permit to shoot them off safely, according to visitpahrump.com.

The launch pad — located a mile west on Gamebird Road from State Route 160 — will open from 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday. Visitors will have a 30-minute limit. The permit is available at the following stores: Area 51, Phantom Fireworks, Red Apple Fireworks, Black Jack Fireworks and Outlaw Pyro.

In Clark County, “safe and sane” fireworks — available at a plethora of booths across the valley — can be legally set off through 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Clark County officials provided the following advice:

Fireworks must be lit on flat surfaces, such as in clear parking lots and away from structures.

A garden hose should be ready to be used in case of an emergency.

Be considerate of those who may be rattled with loud noises, and also protect pets.

Fireworks are never allowed on federal lands, including Red Rock National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Children, who should be supervised at all times, should not play with fireworks, including sparklers.

If a firework doesn’t light, keep away from it for sometime.

If clothes catch on fire, “stop, drop and roll.” Burns that don’t blister can be treated with cold water and gauze.

Used fireworks should be dunked overnight into a water bucket.

To report illegal fireworks, don’t tie up 911 operators. Instead, visit ispyfireworks.com.