Metro investigates weekend shooting that left 2 dead

Metro Police on Wednesday announced that homicide investigators are probing the shooting death of two victims found Saturday evening in a central valley house.

It wasn’t clear when the man and woman were killed or by whom, police said. But someone found their bodies and summoned 911 about 5:20 p.m. from the 2200 block of Poplar Avenue, near U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue.

One of the victims had leased the house from a homeowner who was away, police said. A possible suspect or a motive had not been identified.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.