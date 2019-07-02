Pay attention to climate change

Recently, protesters blocked traffic outside The New York Times building demanding the news media report on the climate emergency. And activists rallied at a German coal mine, temporarily blocking railroad tracks used to transport coal so as to draw attention to the issue of climate change.

There is also a years-long lawsuit against the government brought by dozens of young people, many of them students, claiming that climate change is hurting their chances for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And last month, former Sen. Harry Reid spoke out on the need for action on climate change, applauding a Swedish student who is protesting her government’s inaction on it.

National research conducted by LuntzGlobal now firmly supports a proposed carbon fee and dividend plan. Published in late May, results show that:

• The plan has majority support across party lines

• By a margin of more than 8 to 1, American voters are more worried about climate change now than they were a year ago

• 69% of GOP voters are worried that their party’s stance on climate change is hurting them with young voters

• 60% of Democrats are open to trading existing regulations for a market-based solution

• 75% of voters want the government to limit carbon emissions.

This is a clear message that our government needs to take action to mitigate climate change by decreasing dependence on fossil fuels. Action will show leadership to the rest of the world, and other nations will hopefully follow suit.