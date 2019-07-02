Shame on our elected leaders

America, under this president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has lost any sense of decency and human compassion.

Children and adults of any heritage or legal standing should never be subjected to the unthinkable conditions this administration is forcing them to stay in.

Overcrowding, no showers, no soap, no toothbrushes, overwhelming heat, lice, predators mixed in the population, kids taken away from their families, the list just goes on.

We should all be ashamed of our government and ourselves for letting this happen and continue.