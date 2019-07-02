VSiN sports betting show now on MSG Network

A Vegas Stats & Information Network-produced TV show is now available on the MSG Network.

According to a news release, VSiN’s “Follow the Money” sports gambling show with Mitch Moss and Paul Howard can now be seen on the New York-based sports network from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“MSG Networks is the best possible broadcast partner to reach sports fans and betting enthusiasts throughout the New York area,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “We’re thrilled to continue to deliver sports betting news and information to the growing number of Americans wagering on sports.”

Musburger called New York City the “world’s biggest stage” and the “center of the sports universe.”

DirecTV subscribers in Las Vegas can view VSiN programming on the MSG Network but cannot get live games through the network.

In March, VSiN announced that “Follow the Money” would be broadcast on the New England Sports Network, which is owned by the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

The VSiN studio is located inside the South Point.