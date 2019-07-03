Bible warns us about Trump

The minor prophets were faced with the same moral problems that we are experiencing today in the invasion of modernism in the church and in the political realm.

In the Book of Micah, justice is the key word as Micah spoke to the civic and religious leaders of Jerusalem pronouncing their doom. Micah reminded them that they were responsible for the administration of justice. They had abandoned time-honored and God-honoring standards of justice, hating the good, and loving evil. The court officials worked with the criminal elite to deprive the oppressed of their legal rights. The defenseless were stripped of their property and money to enlarge the fortunes of those who should have been their protectors in the court of law.

Micah broadened his scope of denunciation to include all aspects of government. They regarded justice as detestable and twisted or bent all rules. In the name of the state, they openly defied the moral standards and the social concerns expressed in their covenant with God.

Our president abhors and despises the rule of law. He twists and bends rules. He has no morals. He has the blood of immigrant children on his hands.

Ignoring all this, the Faith and Freedom Coalition is spending $50 million toward President Donald Trumpâ€™s re-election. If Trump wins, democracy will be finished, and the courts will become like those in the days of Micah.