Celebrate a meatless July 4

Letter to the editor:

Here are many reasons to cook veggie burgers and hot dogs this Independence Day, rather than ground-up animal body parts:

• You can focus on traffic and fireworks safety, rather than food safety

• You can give your eyes a break from reading government food warning labels

• You can avoid E. coli and salmonella

• You won’t sweat cancer-causing compounds

• You don’t have to wonder what’s really in your meal

• You can give your body a holiday from saturated fat, cholesterol and hormones

• No animal cruelty and environmental devastation guilt trips

• No need to explain to your kids why we feed Rex and eat Babe

• You can distinguish your menu from friends and neighbors

Celebrate a day of independence from the meat industry.