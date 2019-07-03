Celebrate a meatless July 4

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 | 1 a.m.
Here are many reasons to cook veggie burgers and hot dogs this Independence Day, rather than ground-up animal body parts:
• You can focus on traffic and fireworks safety, rather than food safety
• You can give your eyes a break from reading government food warning labels
• You can avoid E. coli and salmonella
• You won’t sweat cancer-causing compounds
• You don’t have to wonder what’s really in your meal
• You can give your body a holiday from saturated fat, cholesterol and hormones
• No animal cruelty and environmental devastation guilt trips
• No need to explain to your kids why we feed Rex and eat Babe
• You can distinguish your menu from friends and neighbors
Celebrate a day of independence from the meat industry.