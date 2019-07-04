Animal Foundation sees bump in strays — and gets help from Mat Franco

It’s been a record season for the Animal Foundation. In May, the nonprofit animal shelter took in nearly 3,000 animals, about 26% more than during that same time in 2018. The influx continued through June, and organizers expect a further increase because of the fireworks associated with July Fourth.

Animal Foundation Communications Manager Kelly Leahy says that while summer is always a busy time for the shelter, she can’t point to any specific trends that would explain the “massive influx” of animals. She speculates that the unseasonably cool spring weather may have led to more animals being outdoors and thus wandering off and getting lost.

Fortunately, adoptions have increased to keep pace with the influx. “Our rescue partners have also been stepping in to help find positive outcomes for our shelter animals,” Leahy said by email. “That said, the more we can make the community aware of all our great adoptable shelter pets looking for homes, the better.”

On that front, the Animal Foundation has received help from a magical source. Illusionist Mat Franco—America’s Got Talent winner, headliner at the Linq and adoptive parent of a shelter dog—has partnered with the shelter to promote summer adoptions. The summer campaign will feature radio, TV, outdoor and print ads.

“On any given day, there are hundreds of loyal, loving shelter pets at the Animal Foundation looking for permanent homes,” Franco said in a press statement. “They deserve a second chance, and I’m determined to help any way I can.”

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.