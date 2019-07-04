Earthquake originating in Southern California felt in Las Vegas

A moderate 6.4-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Southern California jolted the Las Vegas Valley and Los Angeles area this Fourth of July morning.

The quake was reported at 10:33 a.m. in Searles Valley, about 220 driving miles west of Las Vegas, according to the United States Geological Service. The ground shook lightly in Las Vegas and Pahrump, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said there were no reports of damage. The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that it had not received 911 calls related to the quake, posting: “This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared."

Crews in Ridgecrest, Calif., near the epicenter of the temblor, were working at least 24 incidents ranging from fires to medical calls, the Kern County Fire Department said on Twitter.

The San Bernardino Fire Department, also on social media, said that buildings and homes had received “minor cracks,” and that there were reports of broken water lines, power lines that were down and rock slides on several roads.

Less intense shakes — ranging from 2.5 to 4.2 magnitude — were reported in the Southern California epicenter shortly before the 6.4-magnitude earthquake, and after it, the USGS website shows. It was at a depth of 8.7 kilometers.

The Searles Valley is a remote desert area north of Barstow in northwestern San Bernardino County.

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion and took to social media to report it.

Ashleigh Chandler, a helicopter rescue EMT at Fort Irwin, Calif., told the Associated Press the quake happened as she was getting ready for an Independence Day party.

"We start to feel the shaking, so then I look up and then the wine bottles start rattling and I thought, 'They're going to fall,'" she said. "My sister was in the house and my dog, so we just got everyone outside and then it ended. It was like 15, 20 seconds, maybe. It was pretty good shaking, so I'm out of breath."

The Los Angeles Times reported the quake was the strongest in Southern California since the 6.6-magnitude Northridge earthquake on Jan. 17, 1994. That quake killed at least 57, injured another 9,000 and caused about $25 billion in damages, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.